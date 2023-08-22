African Union endorses ECOWAS measures on peaceful restoration of order in Niger

CAIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) endorses the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on restoration of order in Niger via peaceful means, Al Arabiya reports.

"We support ECOWAS’ actions on restoration of order in Niger via diplomatic means," the Council said, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the organization underscores that it "assesses the consequences of the [potential] use of ECOWAS forces for a military intervention in Niger."

The Peace and Security Council also called on the international community "not to recognize the legitimacy of the military coup in Niger."

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

On August 18, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said after a meeting of the community's military chiefs of staff that the exact date for the beginning of military intervention in Niger had yet been set.