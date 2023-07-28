Africa urges third parties not to interfere in its domestic affairs — African Union head

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. African countries ask third parties not to interfere in the continent's domestic affairs and oppose unconstitutional changes, President of the African Union and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani said.

"We ask some of our partners not to interfere in our affairs. We are against unconstitutional changes. What sometimes happens in our continent does not benefit our countries. The African Union condemns the unconstitutional changes that took place in Niger, we join the international community in this," he said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit.

On the evening of July 26, the rebels announced the dismissal of Niger's president, Mohamed Bazoum, the closure of the country's borders and the suspension of the constitution. They also formed the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland, which assumed full power. In a statement broadcast on national television, they guaranteed the physical integrity of the ousted authorities. The rebels also announced the imposition of a nationwide curfew in Niger from 7:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. and the suspension of the work of all institutions in the country.

Niger's capital is home to the largest French air base in this part of Africa. Military units from France, Germany, Italy and the US are also now in the country. Their numbers have not been disclosed.

