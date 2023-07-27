Baku denies entry to humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh, says Armenian diplomat

YEREVAN, July 27. /TASS/. An Armenian convoy carrying humanitarian cargo for residents of Nagorno-Karabakh has been unable to enter the Lachin Corridor due to the lack of permission from Azerbaijan, said Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.

"A [humanitarian] convoy of Armenia is waiting to enter through the Lachin Corridor to Nagorno-Karabakh. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is failing to implement the legally-binding order of the International Court of Justice to ensure unimpeded access. In addition, inhuman and cynical statements that 'the game is over' were aired from Baku," the Armenian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, the Armenian Cabinet announced that it would send 400 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh with assistance of Russian peacekeepers.