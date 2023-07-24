UN stands against attacks on journalists — UN spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, July 24. /TASS/. The United Nations is against any attacks on journalists anywhere, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said on Monday, commenting on the death of a Russian journalist as well as the wounded AFP journalist in Ukraine.

"We oppose to any attack on the press wherever they may be. As Stephane (United Nations Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric - TASS) said last week, we opposed the attack in which the Russian correspondent was killed. The same applies to today's incident," he said.

AFP reported earlier in the day that its journalist Dylan Collins was wounded while reporting from Ukraine’s positions near Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine).

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists had suffered wounds in a Ukrainian attack that used cluster munitions in the Zaporozhye Region. Rostislav Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti war correspondent, died while being evacuated. The others are in stable condition.