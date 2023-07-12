G7’s guarantees for Ukraine to encroach on Russia’s security — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The G7’s plans to provide security guarantees to Ukraine are dangerous as they encroach on Russia’s security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have a negative view about the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO. This topic is directly correlated with a recent statement that the G7 nations will today provide security guarantees and make an announcement with regard to Ukraine. We believe that it’s a mistake and it can be very dangerous," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Peskov noted that "by providing any security guarantees to Ukraine, these countries in fact show disregard for the international principle of indivisible security." "This means that by providing security guarantees to Ukraine, they are encroaching on Russia’s security," he emphasized.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that such a decision by the Group of Seven could have negative consequences in the long, medium and even short term. He also noted that there were some voices in those countries who realized what was going on.

"We hope that these voices will somehow be heard and wisdom will be shown because otherwise, by making such decisions, these countries are turning Europe into a far more dangerous place for many years to come. They are also doing us harm and we will take this into consideration," Peskov warned.

The White House announced earlier that G7 countries would provide security guarantees to Ukraine before NATO’s summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius was over.