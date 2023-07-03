Palestine urges international community to respond to situation in Jenin — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Palestine urges the international community to respond to Israel’s missile attacks on a refugee camp in Jenin and the nearby area, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"This is a great catastrophe. In Jenin, in particular. The Israelis claimed that there were radicals there and carried out a powerful attack. So far, six Palestinians have been killed and over 25 have suffered wounds. We are waiting for it to end. We have only heard statements on the international stage about the need to stop Israel but nothing is being done. Even the Americans are doing nothing. Israel continues to expand its settlements," the envoy stressed.

"We don’t know where the situation is headed. It’s terrible. I think that the international community should take real steps rather than just make statements," he added.

According to the envoy, specific measures by the international community would be "the best option" to resolve the situation.

On Monday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out missile attacks on a Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the nearby area. Shortly thereafter, Israeli forces entered Jenin and surrounded the camp, cutting off power supplies and blocking roads. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry blamed the Israeli authorities for the consequences of the military operation in Jenin.