Serbian president to meet with Russian ambassador amid escalation in Kosovo

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic plans to meet with Russian Ambassador to his country Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Tuesday amid the current escalation in Kosovo and Metohija, his press service said on Monday.

"Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko at 11:00 a.m. (noon in Moscow) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023," it said, adding that after the talks with the Russian diplomat, Vucic will meet with the Chinese ambassador.

Earlier on Monday, KFOR forces blocked access to the buildings housing the municipal administrations of the cities of Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic and did not let Serbs in.

On May 26, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on NATO to take urgent measures to put an end to violence against Serbs in Kosovo after the Kosovo police seized administrative buildings in four municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija to make its possible for the new mayors of the four municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices. In response to the actions of the Kosovo authorities, Belgrade put its army on high alert and deployed troops to the administrative border with Kosovo.