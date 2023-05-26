Top Azerbaijani diplomat, NATO envoy discuss peace process between Baku, Yerevan

BAKU, May 26. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Aliyev met with the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina to discuss the process of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides discussed issues of cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan, the normalization process and the current state of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia," it said, adding that Bayramov informed the NATO secretary general’s envoy about the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side to promote the peace agenda and "Armenia’s military political provocations undermining the peace process."

Colomina stressed that NATO supports the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ministry noted.

"The Azerbaijani side stressed the importance of regular political dialogue and the development of practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO," it added.