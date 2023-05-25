Russia lays into Germany, Denmark, Sweden over refusal to share Nord Stream data — MFA

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 25 and made aware of Russia’s dissatisfaction over these countries' refusal to provide Russia with the results of investigations into the Nord Stream sabotage, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On May 25, the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and strongly protested over the complete absence of the results of the alleged national investigations launched by the authorities of these countries into the sabotage of the Nord Streams in September 2022, as well as over their inability to ensure the transparency of the investigations," the ministry pointed out.

According to it, Moscow notes the lack of any motivation on the part of Germany, Denmark and Sweden in establishing the true circumstances of the sabotage. "On the contrary, by their actions, they are clearly dragging things out and trying to conceal the evidence and the true perpetrators of the crime, behind which, as we think, are well-known countries. Thus, it is no coincidence that 'leaks' about low credibility pop up in the media so as to muddy the waters," the diplomats said. They also pointed out that Moscow would continue to urge the authorities of those countries to carry out "an objective and all-encompassing probe into the sabotage," with Russia's participation.

Moscow considers the fact that the authorities of Germany, Denmark, and Sweden are trying to avoid cooperating with the Russian side on the investigation "unacceptable." The three countries have repeatedly ignored notes from Russian embassies, as well as the Russian government’s appeals to launch an open investigation.

On Monday, President of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) Bruno Kahl said that no security agency could currently say who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had registered two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism.