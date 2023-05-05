Charles III, King of the United Kingdom

TASS, May 6. The coronation of Charles III as the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will take place on May 6, 2023. Charles, the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on September 8, 2022.

Charles Philip Arthur George Mountbatten-Windsor was born in Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948 as the first child of Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Cambridge, Charles served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy from 1971 to 1976.

Charles became Prince of Wales in 1958, while his investiture was held on July 1, 1969, when he was crowned by his mother. As the Prince of Wales, Charles undertook official duties on behalf of the Queen and held a seat in the House of Lords.

In 2012, the Queen awarded him the highest honorary rank in all three branches of the British Armed Forces, installing him as Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal and Marshal of the Royal Air Force to acknowledge his support in her role as Commander-in-Chief.

He serves as patron of some 420 charities and organizations and heads the British Red Cross Society, WWF-UK, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet. In 1975, he founded the Prince’s Trust, which helped more than 870,000 young people get their lives on track.

In 1981, Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, with whom he had two sons: Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 1996, the couple divorced and the following year. Diana died a car crash in Paris. In 2005, Charles married his long-term partner Camilla Parker Bowles, now the Queen consort of the United Kingdom.