Sudanese special forces say they seized Al Fashir airport, two military bases

CAIRO, April 15. /TASS/. Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized Al Fashir International Airport in the west of the country, and two military air bases in the cities of Merowe and Jebel Aulia on Saturday, the Sudanese special forces said on their Twitter page.

"Rapid Support Forces are expanding their control over a number of military facilities in Al Fashir, including the communications office, the medical office and the local airport," the military said.

RSF also published images of its members and military equipment, allegedly deployed in the streets of Merowe and Jebel Aulia.

The Sudanese army did not confirm losing control over some of its facilities. Earlier, the Sudanese armed forces and RSF clashed near the Sudanese Air Force headquarters south of Khartoum, as RSF attempted to take the Air Force and its combat aviation under its control.

According to Al Jazeera, fierce clashes resumed near the presidential palace and the general staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces in Khartoum on Saturday evening. Heavy fighting was also reported in the states of North Kurdufan, Al Qadarif, Kassala, North Darfur, West Darfur and South Darfur.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to Al-Jazeera TV, at least three civilians were killed in the clashes and dozens of others were wounded.