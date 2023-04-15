Ukraine’s Zelensky imposes sanctions on 80 Russian athletes

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions against more than 80 Russian athletes and representatives of sports organizations, including, among others, figure skater Ilya Averbukh and football player Igor Akinfeyev.

The decree, published on the Ukrainian presidential website on Saturday, mentions gymnasts Svetlana Khorkina and Maria Paseka, biathletes Svetlana Ishmuratova and Dmitry Vasiliev, figure skaters Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alexandra Boykova, Dmitry Kozlovsky, Alexandra Stepanova, Ivan Bukin, Alexander Samarin and Nikita Katsalapov, football players Veniamin Mandrykin, Sergey Ovchinnikov, Yuri Gazinsky and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, ice hockey player Andrey Kovalenko, judo wrestler Aslan Lappinagov, tennis players Ekaterina Makarova, Alexandra Pospelova, Yana Sizikova and Amina Anshba, wrestler Varteres Samurgashev, track-and-field athlete Dmitry Tarabin, swimmer Anton Chupkov and speed skater Nikolay Gulyaev.

Zelensky also imposed restrictive measures against the president of the Russian Triathlon Federation Ksenia Shoigu, the president of the Russian All-World Karate Federation and executive director of the Russian Union of Martial Arts Belarusian Sports Minister Ramil Gabbasov, Belarusian Sports and Tourism Minister Sergey Kovalchuk, and Belarusian high jumper Maksim Nedosekov.

The sanctions were imposed for a period of 50 years. They include a ban on issuing Ukrainian visas and a ban on entry into Ukrainian territory, cancellation of official visits, and a ban on the performance of economic and financial obligations in relation to the persons under sanctions.