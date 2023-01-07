GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is elected as House of Representatives speaker in 15th vote

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Party leader in the House of Representatives, was elected as the house speaker in the 15th vote early on Saturday, according to broadcasts by US television channels.

McCarthy had to make certain concessions to convince some lawmakers to support his candidacy, according to news media reports.

That’s the first time in 100 years that a speaker election took more than one vote. US President Joe Biden has congratulated the new speaker on the election.