Russia’s only tanker with oil to enter Bosphorus on Monday — Turkey’s authorities

ANKARA, December 11. /TASS/. The only Russian tanker with crude oil currently stuck near the Bosphorus will enter the strait on Monday, the Turkish Transport Ministry’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Sunday.

"The oily Russian oil tanker staying in Turkey’s territorial waters has presented a letter confirming its insurance coverage and tomorrow it will enter the Bosphorus. There are no other Russian tankers with crude oil waiting for a permit to pass the straits," it wrote on its Twitter account.

According to the directorate, four foreign tankers loaded with an overall of 475 tons of oil will be allowed to enter the Bosphorus from the Black Sea on December 12 after presenting insurance documents. "Four tankers have presented corresponding documents, their passage is expected on Monday," it said.

According to the directorate, after Turkey imposed additional insurance requirements for tankers carrying crude oil to pass through the straits on December 1, eight out of 24 vessels have implemented these requirements and have passed through the Bosphorus from the Black Sea. "Twelve tankers have not presented the required documents. Four tankers in the Sea of Marmara have presented the documents have entered the Aegean Sea. Currently, one tanker, which has not presented necessary documents, is staying there," it said, adding that there are not vessels flying the Turkish flag among the tankers waiting for the passage via the straits.