Australia to impose sanctions against 28 Russians due to referendums — Foreign Ministry

SYDNEY, October 2. /TASS/. Australian authorities intend to impose sanctions against 28 representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, including ministers and high-ranking officials, the Australian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

In particular, the sanctions will be applied to those persons who took part in organizing and holding referendums on the accession of the new territories to Russia, the ministry specified. The list of those to be under sanctions was not given.

From September 23 to 27, the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on becoming part of Russia. An overwhelming majority of their residents voted in favor of becoming part of the Russian Federation. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed treaties on the accession of these regions to Russia.