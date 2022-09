WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York and they discussed the security of Armenia.

"We discussed Armenia’s security. We continue to urge the parties to engage in the peace process, as there can be no military solution to the conflict" between Baku and Yerevan, Blinken said on Twitter. He said the meeting took place on September 22.