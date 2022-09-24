NATO instructors arrive in Baku to organize military courses

BAKU, September 24. /TASS/. Instructors from NATO countries arrived in Baku to organize training within the framework of the Database Training Course, according to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"The international instructors of the OCC E&F Database Training Course to be held in Azerbaijan have arrived in Baku. At the preparatory stage, local and foreign instructors are clarifying the course’s topics and the assigned objectives. The main purpose of the course is to train servicemen involved in the OCC program at NATO headquarters and partner countries to apply the database at the planning and implementation stage of OCC activities," the statement said.

The department clarified that the course will begin on September 26.