SCO not directed against other organizations and states — Samarkand Declaration

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have reaffirmed the organization’s openness to cooperation with other states, according to the Samarkand Declaration adopted by SCO leaders on Friday following the summit in Uzbekistan.

"The SCO member states confirm that the SCO is not directed against other states and international organizations and is open for broad cooperation with them in accordance with the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the SCO Charter and international law on the basis of mutual interests and common approaches to solving regional and global problems," the declaration said.

The activity of the SCO is "aimed at ensuring peace, security and stability, joint countering of new challenges and threats in the territory of the organization, strengthening of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the countries." The countries of the organization intend to further develop cooperation in politics and security, trade, economy, finance and investments, cultural and humanitarian relations "in order to build a peaceful, safe, prosperous and environmentally friendly planet Earth, achieving a harmonious coexistence of man and nature."

The members of the organization "consider Central Asia to be the core of the SCO and support the efforts of countries in the region to ensure prosperity and peace, sustainable development and the formation of a space of good neighborliness, trust and friendship."