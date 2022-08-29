International structures ignore reports of use of ‘Petal’ landmines by Ukraine — activist

DONETSK, August 29. /TASS/. International human rights bodies, including the UN commission and Amnesty International, ignore DPR reports regarding the use of PFM-1 "Petal" landmines by Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians, says Vitaly Galakhov, head of the "Fair Protection" organizations, which collects evidence of Ukrainian war crimes in DPR.

"On August 8, we have sent an electronic material on anti-personnel landmines to the UN commission on investigation of [war] crimes, created after the beginning of the special military operation. At that moment, we had 29 victims, with one person killed and one child injured. There has been no response from the commission," Galakhov told TASS.

This material was also sent to Amnesty International, but no reaction followed. By August 29, the number of victims has reached 58, with one person killed and two children injured.

"These bodies, including the UN commission and the International Criminal Court, including other human rights organizations, they all have completely distanced themselves and assumed a one-sided position," Galakhov said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fire PFM-1 landmines into Donetsk and other parts of the republic using Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, mining residential areas of many settlements.

The PFM-1 "Petal" is a pressure-activated anti-personnel landmine. These mines can be deployed remotely via rocket artillery systems. The landmine’s case is made from camouflage-colored polyethylene, which complicates detection. The landmine is particularly dangerous for civilians, because its unusual shape make it difficult to identify it.