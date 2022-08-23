Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation around Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and its possible inspection by an IAEA mission were among the topics discussed by Russian and French Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Catherine Colonna, over the phone, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The first telephone contact between the two top diplomats was organized at the initiative of the French side.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the existing possibilities for the organization of a visit by an IAEA mission," it said.

"Lavrov noted that the Kiev regime continues to shell Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and adjacent territories, exposing the entire population of Europe to the risks of a nuclear catastrophe under the passive eye of its foreign sponsors," the ministry said.

Lavrov and Colonna also discussed the situation in Ukraine. "In light of the August 19 telephone talks between the Russia and French presidents, the two top diplomats exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. The Russian minister clarified Russia’s principled approaches to the ongoing special military operation," it said.

Apart from that, the ministers exchanged views on issues of bilateral relations of mutual interest.