LPR says Ukraine fired three HIMARS rockets toward Pervomaisk

LUGANSK, August 16. /TASS/. The LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire on Tuesday said Ukrainian forces fired three HIMARS rockets toward Pervomaisk.

"Shelling of the village of Pervomaisk by Ukrainian forces using MLRS HIMARS (3 missiles) was registered at 22:20," the office said on Telegram.

The last time the armed forces of Ukraine shelled Pervomaisk from HIMARS was on August 1, when they fired 12 rockets. As a result of the shelling, a building owned by the Pervomaiskugol company was destroyed, and damage was done to the local office of the Pension Fund, the city center for culture and leisure Zarya, the sports school Yunost, five apartment buildings and a shop.