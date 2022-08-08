Zaporozhye region expects UN’s constructive response to NPP’s shelling — authorities

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye region’s authorities are expecting a concrete and constructive response of the United Nations to Ukraine’s strikes at the nuclear plant in Energodar, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration, said on Monday.

"We would like to see more constructive and concrete actions from the United Nations, because today we see that the United Nations is taking, to put it mildly, a very strange position. We see pressure on the IAEA and sabotage at the level of clerks, with no issues being raised," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel, when asked what the region’s authorities are expecting from the United Nations to prevent shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Ukrainian troops and ensure a possible visit by an IAEA mission.

The Zaporozhye NPP has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops many times. It was reported on Sunday that Ukrainian troops continued to shell the plant’s territory, which is now controlled by Russian forces. According to Energodar’s military-civilian administration, rocket fragments fired by Ukrainian troops in the night to Sunday hit the ground some 400 meters of the operating energy unit. As a result of shelling, at least one person was killed in Energodar. Fires that followed the attack were put out swiftly. It was also reported that due to the damages to the water intake structures there were problems with water supplies.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier that an IAEA delegation is ready to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it was part of Ukraine’s Energoatom generating company. In March 2022, control over the nuclear plant came over to Russian forces. Now, the plant is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region. It is planned to supply electricity from the plant to Crimea.