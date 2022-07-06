Odessa beaches to remain closed this summer due to mine threat — official

KIEV, June 6. /TASS/. Beaches in Ukraine’s coastal city of Odessa will remain closed this summer, for reasons that include mine danger, Odessa regional military administration head Maxim Marchenko has said.

"Our main task is to save people’s lives. That is why a decision has been made together with the Odessa City Council to keep beaches closed. I ask the people to bear with us on this matter," Marchenko said in a video address, posted on his Telegram channel late on Tuesday.

In his words, several deaths have already been caused by floating mines, and those tragedies occurred "as a result of ignoring security requirements and the administration’s requests."

Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said on June 27 that the authorities have been engaged in a project to create ‘safe zones’ at city beaches by fencing certain areas with nets. In his words, neither the National Police, nor police patrols or municipal guards have been unable to cope with the growing number of swimmers.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the armed forces of Ukraine have been planting explosive devices wherever possible, including in cultivated lands and at sea. In her words, mine danger was the true reason behind disruptions in Ukrainian grain exports.