Morocco has no contacts with Donetsk People’s Republic — embassy in Kiev

RABAT, June 27. /TASS/. Morocco has no official or unofficial contacts with Donetsk People’s Republic, Moroccan Embassy in Kiev said in its commentary, according to Maghreb Arabe Presse.

According to the embassy, some media reported that Morocco allegedly stays in contact with DPR.

"Morocco debunks such information. This entity [DPR - TASS] is not recognized either by our country, or by the UN," the mission underscored. "Consecutively, there can be no official or unofficial contacts between the Moroccan state with this kind of entity."

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun and UK citizens Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin to death penalty over charges of taking part in the Ukrainian conflict as mercenaries. They were captured in Donbass.

On Monday, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said on Russian TV that the relatives of the Moroccan mercenary contacted his lawyer and requested a conversation, adding that this request was satisfied.