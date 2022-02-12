Blast near contact line could be set off during shooting of provocations - DPR head

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, is not ruling out that the explosion carried out 1 km away from the contact line in Donbass could be set off by journalists while shooting a video for future provocations.

"The explosion occurred and it was heard in some areas of Donetsk," Pushilin said, noting that the blast took place on the territory controlled by Ukraine some 1-1.5 km away from the contact line, near the settlement of Opytnaya.

"It’s unclear what exploded. For our part, we are not ruling out that this was probably some kind of provocation, which was being shot by journalists or something else," Pushilin told Soloviov Live YouTube channel.

According to the DPR’s head, the hysteria being whipped up by the West could be a proof that Ukraine is preparing new provocations against Russia. "Probably, we should assess this way their exact forecasts [of Russia’s attack] given the hysteria in their mass media and statements of different politicians," he noted.