Russian ambassador meets with British parliamentarians to discuss Ukraine

LONDON, February 2./TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin met on Wednesday with British parliamentarians in the framework of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, discussing Ukraine and interaction with NATO among other issues, sources from the Russian embassy told TASS, noting that the meeting took place at the British parliament.

"Taking part in the meeting were many interested members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, representing all main political parties of the country," the embassy said. "There was an exchange of opinions on a broad range of issues, including the situation around Ukraine and key issues of the future of European security and interaction between Russia and NATO," it said.

It was agreed at the meeting "to continue the practice of dialogue within this format on a permanent basis," the embassy added.