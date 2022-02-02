China-Russia cooperation gains momentum — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are the driving force of the strategic partnership development between the two countries, Deputy Director-General of the Department of the European and Central Asian Region of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Cheng Yikun said.

"The leadership of the heads of state is the main driving force that ensures the continuous development of China-Russia strategic cooperation and comprehensive practical interaction at a high level," the diplomat said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday. The diplomat also noted that contacts between the two presidents have always played a crucial role in Chinese-Russian relations.

Cheng Yikun recalled that the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Russia and China would be the first in two years.

From February 4 to 6, President Xi Jinping plans to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders who will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20, and the Paralympic Games will take place on March 4-13. The Chinese capital was chosen to host the Olympics and Paralympics at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015. Beijing will be the first city in the world to have hosted both the Summer Olympics (2008) and the Winter Olympics.