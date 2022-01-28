Johnson to mull options "to mitigate against Russian aggression" in coming days - source

LONDON, January 29. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will consider options this weekend to mitigate alleged "Russian aggression" in Eastern Europe, including through the deployment and strengthening of NATO defense capabilities, an informed source in the circles of the British government told TASS on Friday.

"The Prime Minister asked defense and security chiefs to consider further defensive military options in Europe during a high level intelligence briefing on the situation [around Ukraine] last week," the source said.

"In a meeting at the Ministry of Defense, top military brass set out a range of options to mitigate against growing Russian aggression in the region, including fresh deployments and bolstering of NATO’s defenses. The Prime Minister is considering those options this weekend," the source said without specifying what kind of actions it may concern.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister promised that London would consider the possibility of deploying additional forces in Europe. He said that discussions are currently underway to expand NATO's presence in Romania and Hungary to strengthen the eastern borders of the alliance. However, it was not for the first time that Johnson rejected the possibility of sending British troops or from another NATO country to Ukraine, saying that the country is not part of the alliance.

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine have been echoed quite often in Ukraine and throughout Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov lambasted such reports as an "empty and groundless escalation of tensions", underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.