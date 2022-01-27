Russia considers Taliban contacts a step towards recognition — MFA

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russia considers contacts between a delegation of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), which seized power in Afghanistan, and officials from several foreign countries to be a step towards recognizing the movement, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We consider these meetings, on the one hand, as a step toward international recognition of the Taliban movement and, on the other hand, as a movement toward increasing trust between the ruling regime in Kabul and representatives of other Afghan socio-political circles," he said.

Zaitsev recalled that the Taliban met in Oslo not only with representatives of foreign countries but also with Afghan civil society activists. "We would consider it expedient to continue the dialogue of the Taliban movement with civil activists on the territory of Afghanistan in the future," he said.

The Oslo meeting took place on January 23-25.