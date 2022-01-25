Biden called the conditions for imposing sanctions against Putin

WASHINGTON, January 25. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he doesn’t rule out that sanctions could be imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin directly in case of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

When asked by a journalist about a possibility of personal sanctions against the Russian president if Russian troops invade Ukraine, Biden answered in the affirmative.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.