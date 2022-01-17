German foreign minister to visit Kiev, Moscow for talks on Ukrainian settlement

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Kiev on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the country’s Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

She will depart for Moscow later that day for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which is scheduled for January 18.

The talks will focus on the situation in Donbass, tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and bilateral relations.

These will be the first trips to the countries for Baerbock. She has said in recent days she stood for a diplomatic way forward on the Ukrainian issue. Also, Berlin has lately repeatedly called for the resumption of the Normandy Format talks.

In Moscow, the German minister will stop by the Diversity United exhibition at the New Tretyakov Gallery and will hold "other talks," a ministry spokesman said.