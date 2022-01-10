Constitutional order in Kazakhstan restored, Kazakh leader says

NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asserted that the constitutional order has been restored in the republic following mass disturbances.

"Currently, the constitutional order in Kazakhstan has been restored. Threats to the country’s security have been prevented. Work is underway within the framework of the counter-terrorist operation on detecting the individuals who participated in crimes. As of today, about 8,000 individuals have been delivered to the police structures," he said during an urgent session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in a video format. He emphasized that the armed forces have never been used against peaceful demonstrators in Kazakhstan.

"In the near future, after the preliminary investigation is completed, we will present the additional proof of the preparation and organization of the terrorist aggression against our country to the judgement of the global community," the Kazakh president explained.

According to the Kazakh leader, the operation on capturing terrorists continues. "The plans are being adjusted on detecting the fleeing militants who are using a new strategy of camouflaging, changing into civilian clothes, shaving their beards and so on. Enormous intensive work is ahead, even the veterans of the law enforcement and military are being engaged," he stressed.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan.

Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. The most complex situation remains in Almaty. The Kazakh president declared January 10 the day of national mourning in the republic.