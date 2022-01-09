Over 30 international flights to be operated in Kazakhstan on Sunday, ministry reports

NUR-SUTAN, January 9./TASS/. As many as 38 international flights will be operated in Kazakhstan on Sunday, while 29 flights were cancelled, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reports.

According to the ministry, 24 international flights will be operated between Nur-Sultan and the cities of Tashkent, Minsk, Dubai, Novosibirsk, Kiev, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Moscow, Sharjah and Phuket. Six flights from and to Moscow, Zhukovsky (outside Moscow) and Istanbul were cancelled.

Overall, 38 international flights are scheduled in Kazakhstan for Sunday with 29 cancellations. The ministry said earlier that Air Astana carrier was gradually restarting flights after access to the Internet had been partially restored.