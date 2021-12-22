UN Security Council adopts resolution allowing to tap frozen Afghan funds for aid

UN, December 22. /TASS/. The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution that eases humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by allowing to tap funds that were earlier frozen.

All 15 Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution. The document is referring to assets that are owned by the Taliban (banned in Russia) or related groups.

The resolution will be in effect for one year, and the Security Council will next December consider its extension.

The resolution also states that the money for humanitarian needs isn’t subject to the restrictions that the UN Security Council introduced against the Taliban.

The resolution allows only the funding of humanitarian aid, not efforts to rebuild the country.

There have been hurdles in providing aid to Afghanistan because some members of the country’s new government are sanctioned by the UN Security Council for being involved with the Taliban. These sanctions call for freezing their personal assets and the assets of their agencies.