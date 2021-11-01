Cost of inaction in fight against climate change grows every day, US president warns

GLASGOW, November 1. /TASS/. Climate change is a threat to humankind, the cost of inaction in tackling the crisis is growing day by day, US President Joe Biden told world leaders at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Monday.

"There’s no more time to hang back or sit on a fence or argue amongst ourselves," Joe Biden said. "This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes, the existential threat to human existence as we know it and every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases," the president stressed.

"So let this be the moment that we answer history's call here in Glasgow. Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere," Biden went on to say. "We can do this. We just have to make a choice to do it," he stressed.

The president said that the US was committed to the long-term strategy for achieving ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Biden also stressed that the world needed to help developing nations in the fight against climate change.