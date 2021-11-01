UN Secretary General to create expert group to analyze zero emissions commitments

GLASGOW, November 1. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a group of experts, which will analyze commitments on zero emissions into the atmosphere from non-state actors.

"There is a deficit of credibility and a surplus of confusion over emissions reductions and net zero targets, with different meanings and different metrics," he said speaking at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"That is why - beyond the mechanisms already established in the Paris Agreement - I am announcing today that I will establish a Group of Experts to propose clear standards to measure and analyze net zero commitments from non-state actors," he said.

"We must do more to protect vulnerable communities from the clear and present dangers of climate change. Over the last decade, nearly 4 billion people suffered climate-related disasters," Guterres noted.