Saakashvili’s supporters plan to hinder his transfer to prison hospital — security service

TBILISI, October 29. /TASS/. Supporters of Georgia’s former President Mikhail Saakashvili plan to hinder his transfer to a prison hospital in case his health condition deteriorates, the press service of the Georgian State Security Service said on Friday.

"The Georgian State Security Service’s State Security Department is investigating a conspiracy against the state aiming to topple the authorities. Evidence procured during the investigation indicates that the defendants in the case plan certain destructive actions. Thus, they plan to hinder the transfer of convict Mikhail Saakashvili to Gldanskaya facility No 8 in case his health condition deteriorates. They plan to block roads leading to this facility," it said, adding that the ultimate goal of the protesters is to stir chaos in the country.

The Service released a conversation recorded in Saakashvili’s library in Tbilisi when his supporters discussed ways of blocking the prison where the former president might be taken to for medical treatment. It also warned the justice ministry’s special penitentiary service about this provocation.

A criminal case was opened on charges of plotting a conspiracy against state authorities punishable by a prison term of from five to eight years.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after his return to the country shortly ahead of the first round of municipal elections. He is currently being kept in prison in the city of Rustavi. He went on a hunger strike as he claims to be a political prisoner. Georgia’s justice ministry several times suggested Saakashvili be transferred to a prison hospital but he and his attorneys have been categorically objecting against it. They insist on his being taken to a private civilian clinic. Ukrainian ombudsperson Lyudmila Denisova said on Wednesday after visiting him in prison that he was rejecting hospitalization to a prison hospital as the prison’s inmates "are dangerous for him" and he should be taken to a private clinic.

Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from January 2004 to November 2013 and left the country several days before the expiration of his office term. Immediately after it, four criminal cases were initiated against him and verdicts were pronounced on two of them. Thus, Saakashvili was sentenced in absentia to three years behind bars on charges of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and to six years in jail on charged of the assault and battery of lawmaker Valery Gelashvili.

In the recent time, Saakashvili, who holds a Ukrainian passport, has been living in Ukraine.