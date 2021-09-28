Draft of new Belarusian constitution ready, president says

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. A draft of Belarus' new constitution is ready, the country's President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with members of the Constitutional Commission.

"I have been closely following the process, listening to your statements in the media. In short, I was engaged in the work. We can say that a draft of the country's new constitution has been prepared," he said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to the head of state, the work on a new constitution continues for the sake of the Belarusian people. "When you touch the draft constitution, think about your children. They have their lives ahead of them. However, we aren't going to die anytime soon either," the president said.

Lukashenko pointed out that "we need to improve the constitution no matter how good it is because there is always room for improvement."