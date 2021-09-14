{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Power transfer in Afghanistan

Afghan foreign minister reports no resistance to Taliban authorities

Foreign Minister of the interim government emphasized that the Taliban gained control over the entire country, noting that "no military operations were being conducted in the Afghan territories"

CAIRO, September 14. / TASS /. No resistance to the Taliban (banned in Russia) leadership has been reported in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister of the interim government Amir Khan Muttaqi stated on Tuesday.

"Currently, there is no resistance to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the name the Taliban call themselves)," the minister said at a press conference in Kabul, which was broadcast live by the TOLOnews TV channel.

Muttaqi emphasized that the Taliban gained control over the entire country, noting that "no military operations were being conducted in the Afghan territories."

