Moscow-led bloc views use of force on Armenian-Azerbaijani border as unacceptable

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) believes that the use of force on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is unacceptable, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said in a statement published on the organization’s website on Thursday.

"We consider the use of force to be unacceptable. Only political and diplomatic methods should be employed to settle disputes," Zas stated. "The risk of a further escalation of tensions causes serious concern as it may negatively affect the implementation of trilateral agreements enshrined in a statement adopted by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 10, 2020," the statement added.

The CSTO secretary general welcomed Russia’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the region. He also conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

According to both parties, heavy exchanges of fire took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 28. Baku said that two Azerbaijani troops had suffered wounds, while Yerevan reported three Armenian troops dead and five wounded. On the same day, Russia brokered a ceasefire. However, the parties reported further shelling on their positions on July 29.