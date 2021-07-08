Russia’s envoy for Syria points to low level of trust between Syrian delegations

NUR-SULTAN, July 8. /TASS/. The level of trust between the Syrian opposition and the government is too low to reach any compromise solutions, Russian president’s special representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Thursday.

"This level [of trust] is quite low, and is not enough to reach any compromise solutions," he said on the sidelines of the Astana-format international meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan.

According to Lavrentyev, the Russian delegation plans to meet with the Syrian opposition on Thursday. "We will see, which ideas they have about how to normalize the situation, and raise the level of trust between them and the Syrian government," he said.

Earlier, the Russian delegation met with representatives of Iran, Lebanon and international organizations.

The Astana-format meeting is being held on July 7-8 in Nur-Sultan, with delegations of the guarantor nations (Iran, Russia, Turkey), the Syrian government, and the Syrian armed opposition taking part. In focus is the situation in Syria, international humanitarian assistance, prospects for the resumption of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, as well as trust-building measures, including prisoner exchange, release of hostages and the search for the missing.