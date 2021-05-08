British embassy in Moscow accepts invitation to Victory Day parade, spokesperson says

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Acting British Deputy Ambassador to Russia Julia Crouch will attend the Victory Day parade set to take place in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, an embassy spokesperson told TASS.

"We have received an invitation to the May 9 Victory Day parade. Acting Deputy Ambassador Julia Crouch will represent the British embassy," the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, Moscow’s Red Square will host a military parade dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War. According to the Russian Defense Ministry’s plan, the parade will involve over 12,000 troops, 191 pieces of military and special equipment, 76 aircraft and helicopters.