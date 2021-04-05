Mexico registers over 1,260 novel coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

According to the ministry, 1,263 new positive novel coronavirus cases were registered in the country over the past day, which is by 575 less than the day before.

MEXICO CITY, April 5. /TASS/. Mexico has registered 136 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

As of today, Mexico is ranked 14th in the world in terms of the reported positive COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at over 2,250,450. More than 204,140 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while over 1,788,200 recovered from the illness.

Mexico launched mass vaccination against COVID-19 in December 2020. So far, the authorities used over nine million doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine produced by various manufacturers to protect health workers and elderly people.

To date, over 1.08 million people in Mexico received anti-COVID jabs and the government plans to speed up the tempo of the mass vaccination campaign in the country.

About two months ago the authorities of the capital of Mexico started vaccination of the elderly population using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The first batch of this vaccine was shipped to Mexico in late February.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 131,897,280 people have been infected worldwide and more than 2,865,510 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 106,183,380 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.