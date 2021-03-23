Over 130,000 hospital beds in Russia receive Covid-19 patients — deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. More than 130,000 hospital beds now receive coronavirus patients in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"During the first wave, we organized about 190,000 hospital beds across Russia to receive Covis-19 patients," she said in an interview with the YouTube Antonimy channel. "When we were hit by the second wave, more beds were organized in the country, we organized already 290,000 beds. Now only 130,000 of them receive patients."

According to the latest statistics, over 123.7 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.7 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 4,474,610 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,088,045 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 95,818 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.