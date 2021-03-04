Croatia asks Russia for additional data on Sputnik V vaccine - Prime Minister

ZAGREB, March 4. /TASS/. Croatia has requested Russia to provide additional documentation about the Sputnik V vaccine, as part of the elaboration of the issue of ordering a vaccine against the coronavirus, the republic’s Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic told a governmental meeting on Thursday.

"The [Croatian] government has asked the Russian side for additional documentation on the Sputnik V vaccine," Plenkovic said.

"When the European Medicines Agency approves the vaccine, we will be more than ready to purchase it <...> to protect citizens from a pandemic," he added.

A vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus infection kicked off in Croatia on December 27, 2020. At the first stage, the country received a batch of 9,750 doses of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine. In all, Croatia has pre-ordered 5.9 million dozes of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and CureVac.

Croatia’s overall COVID-19 tally amounts to 244,872 cases.