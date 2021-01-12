Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 39,011

HELSINKI, January 12. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland increased by 221 over the day, reaching 39,011, the Finnish National Institute for Health and Social Development said on Tuesday.

To date, 597 patients in the country died from the complications from coronavirus. More than 2 mln people have been tested. The largest daily increase in the number of infections during the pandemic was recorded on December 10 - 840.