Venezuela’s Maduro believes US on verge of civil war

BOGOTA, January 11. /TASS/. The latest developments in the United States show that the American society is split, putting the country on the verge of a civil war, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said during a speech in Caracas Sunday.

"The United States is in a crisis. <…> Joe Biden’s term in the presidential office will start in the worst scenario which includes negative polarization, schism, hatred and confrontation. Almost on the verge of a civil war," he noted.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the recent presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. Besides, three more people died, their causes of death were qualified as medical emergencies. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.