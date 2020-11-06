EU blacklists Belarusian president, 14 other officials

BRUSSELS, November 6. /TASS/. The European Union has blacklisted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and 14 senior officials, including State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel and Head of the Constitutional Court Petr Miklashevich, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.
"In view of the gravity of the situation in Belarus, due to the ongoing repression of civil society and opposition activists, Alexander Lukashenko and 14 other persons should be included in the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures," the document reads.
The EU’s restrictions will also apply to Presidential Spokespersoin Natalya Eismont, Presidential National Security Advisor Viktor Lukashenko, Presidential Office Chief Igor Sergeyenko, Investigative Committee Chairman Ivan Noskevich and some other high-ranking officials. The sanctions "include a travel ban and an asset freeze." "In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed."
The foreign ministers of EU member states earlier agreed that sanctions would be imposed on Lukashenko unless the situation in the country improved. The top diplomats called on Minsk to stop "repression and abuses, promoting a serious, credible and inclusive political process resulting in free and fair elections," release "all arbitrarily detained persons" and "engage in an inclusive national dialogue."
On October 2, European Union leaders agreed a package of sanctions against some 40 Belarusian officials but refrained from blacklisting President Lukashenko. According to the EU, sanctions against Lukashenko would have undermined the EU’s demand for him to launch dialogue with the opposition.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote. The opposition keeps encouraging the Belarusian people to continue protests until a new election is called.