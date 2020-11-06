EU blacklists Belarusian president, 14 other officials

BRUSSELS, November 6. /TASS/. The European Union has blacklisted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and 14 senior officials, including State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel and Head of the Constitutional Court Petr Miklashevich, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

"In view of the gravity of the situation in Belarus, due to the ongoing repression of civil society and opposition activists, Alexander Lukashenko and 14 other persons should be included in the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures," the document reads.

The EU’s restrictions will also apply to Presidential Spokespersoin Natalya Eismont, Presidential National Security Advisor Viktor Lukashenko, Presidential Office Chief Igor Sergeyenko, Investigative Committee Chairman Ivan Noskevich and some other high-ranking officials. The sanctions "include a travel ban and an asset freeze." "In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to those listed."

\