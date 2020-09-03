NATO ambassadors to hold extraordinary meeting on September 4

BRUSSELS, September 3. /TASS/. Ambassadors of NATO member states will hold an extraordinary meeting on September 4, the alliance’s press service informed on Thursday.

"The North Atlantic Council at Ambassadorial level will meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Friday 4 September 2020," the statement reads.

The NATO statement does not specify the topic of the meeting; however, it informs that the event will be translated into Russian.

For its part, Bloomberg news agency reported that the participants of the meeting are set to discuss the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk on August 20, after his health deteriorated rapidly during his flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Upon hospitalization, Navalny was in coma and then hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was transferred to the Charite clinic in Berlin. On Wednesday, the German government claimed that Navalny’s tests revealed traces of an unidentified poisonous substance from the notorious Novichok group.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed Thursday that Russian specialists discovered no poisonous substance during Navalny’s stay at the Omsk hospital. He stressed that Russia is undoubtedly interested in determining the cause of the incident, adding that the information from Germany’s authorities would help the investigation understand what happened to Navalny. Peskov mentioned that the Ministry of the Interior is carrying out a pre-investigation inspection and all the necessary investigative procedures.