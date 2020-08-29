Number of foreign journalists in Belarus lose accreditation

MINSK, August 29. /TASS/. A number of journalists representing foreign media outlets had their accreditation annulled by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry based on the decision of the Interagency Commission on Information Security, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported on Saturday.

According to the Association, the accreditation was annulled for journalists who represented in Belarus the German ARD TV channel and the Deutsche Welle media group, the British BBC media group, the Associated Press agency, Reuters, France Press, Radio Liberty and others.

"There is an announcement of the Interagency Commission on Information Security of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus. Due to that we are annulling accreditation," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz told TASS.

The Interagency Commission on Information Security was created by the decree of Belarusian President in November 2017. It is a permanent collegial body which coordinates the activity of state bodies and other organizations implementing tasks on ensuring national security of the Republic of Belarus in the sphere of information.